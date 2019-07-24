  • CBS4On Air

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police and community members are coming together to help fight neighborhood crime. “Patio Patrol” is a new community partnership to help solve cases faster and create a safer city.

(credit: CBS)

Residents can register their external home security systems in a database which is only accessible to police. The program is free.

If a crime occurs in the resident’s area, police will ask if they can review any video that might help with the investigation.

(credit: CBS)

Residents can register and remove their information at any time. The goal is to help officers be more efficient while patrolling neighborhoods.

LINK: Patio Patrol Program

