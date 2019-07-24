Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police and community members are coming together to help fight neighborhood crime. “Patio Patrol” is a new community partnership to help solve cases faster and create a safer city.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police and community members are coming together to help fight neighborhood crime. “Patio Patrol” is a new community partnership to help solve cases faster and create a safer city.
Residents can register their external home security systems in a database which is only accessible to police. The program is free.
If a crime occurs in the resident’s area, police will ask if they can review any video that might help with the investigation.
Residents can register and remove their information at any time. The goal is to help officers be more efficient while patrolling neighborhoods.
LINK: Patio Patrol Program
You must log in to post a comment.