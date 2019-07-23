Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Police want to identify a suspect in a burglary and sexual assault in Denver. Investigators say the attack happened at 16th Avenue and Logan Street.
Details are scarce from police, but they say it happened early Monday morning, at around 1:40 a.m.
The suspect is described as a white man who is between 30 and 49 years old. He has brown hair and a light beard.
A $2,000 reward is being offered for those with information leading to an arrest.
Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
