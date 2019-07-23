  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Police want to identify a suspect in a burglary and sexual assault in Denver. Investigators say the attack happened at 16th Avenue and Logan Street.

Details are scarce from police, but they say it happened early Monday morning, at around 1:40 a.m.

(credit: Denver Police)

The suspect is described as a white man who is between 30 and 49 years old. He has brown hair and a light  beard.

(credit: Denver Police)

A $2,000 reward is being offered for those with information leading to an arrest.

Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Comments