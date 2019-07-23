WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – At 17 years old, Izzy Haley found her life’s passion… hitting the trails on a mountain bike. Yet, the bike she long saved for to buy with her own money – is now missing.
“It’s more than just a bike. It’s something I worked hard for. It meant a lot. I put time and effort into it.”
Haley came from Alabama to compete in the National Championships in Winter Park.
“It’s just like a gateway to everything outside,” she said.
Her bike was one of five taken from a resort’s garage overnight. She was told security cameras inside weren’t working, so she’s not sure who took it.
“It’s very frustrating.”
Up the road, at a different resort, another bicyclist found herself in the same situation, and she has a pretty good idea who snagged her bike.
“And then he waved to the camera,” the woman said of the man seen riding away on her bike. “I just bought it… I’d ridden it once.”
Video shows the thief taking off with her bright orange, $6,000 mountain bike. While she wasn’t part of the competition in town, she says that bike was he way of enjoying Colorado’s outdoors.
“The hardest part is people don’t realize, these thieves don’t realize how hard we work to get something like that.”
Now, with Haley’s first competition around the corner, she is keeping the faith that the loss of her bike won’t mean a loss on the course.
“A lot of people have been so nice offering bikes…people care so much. It means a lot there’s a community behind it.”
