



– Nearly one year after the Watts family murders , cyberbullies and online trolls are continuing their attack on the Rzucek family. Frank Rzucek, father of Shanann Watts, said online trolls have attacked and threatened his family since his son-in-law Chris Watts killed their loved ones.

“I can’t possible describe how painful the last 11 months have been,” Frank Rzucek said on Monday.

Rzucek asked to speak with CBS4 and other TV stations in hopes of encouraging social media platforms to block content which re-victimizes families affected by high profile murder cases.

“Just dealing with this type of tragedy is more than a family should bare,” Rzucek said in front of the Frederick home where his daughter was murdered.

Rzucek said he was reading and hearing messages on the murders from local and international, people. Positive and negative, comments came from as far as England, the Philippines and Australia.

Rzucek said the family couldn’t overlook the overwhelming number of negative comments.

“(People write or talk) in the most vicious ways you can imagine,” Rzucek said.

Rzucek said his team has contacted social media platforms to request threatening pages to be suspended. He said those requests, and reports to police, have gone without resolution.

Rzucek called on lawmakers to get involved, saying he’s spoke with victims of other high-profile crimes that share the same trolling the Rzuceks do.

“We called Facebook. We called YouTube. We called Twitter,” said Steven Lambert, Rzucek’s lawyer.

“It is not fair to the victims. We don’t deserve it,” Rzucek said. “It doesn’t need to be like this. I shouldn’t have to be out here doing this. We just try to ignore it. But, sometimes you just can’t ignore it.”

Rzucek asked the trolls to stop, as they are causing even deeper pain for his family for their own selfish benefit.

“Please, just stop. Get on with your lives, leave ours alone,” Rzucek said.

While many choose to bully, Rzucek said he wanted others to overwhelm that hate with love for his lost loved ones. Still wearing a wristband with Shanann, Bella, Celeste and Nico’s names on it, Rzucek said he appreciated the love he has also found online.

“(For those) who have prayed for us and our family, we can’t thank you enough. God bless you all,” Rzucek said.