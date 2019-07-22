  • CBS4On Air

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Presidential advisor and First Daughter Ivanka Trump spent Monday morning at Lockheed Martin’s Colorado offices as part of her focus on apprenticeships.

(CBS)

“[Ivanka Trump] is in Denver today with Lockheed CEO Marillyn Hewson to visit with workers and ‘for a roundtable discussion on the company’s workforce development and apprenticeship programs in Colorado,'” White House officials tweeted Monday.

Officials with Lockheed Martin said Trump would be meeting graduates from their “innovative apprenticeship initiatives.”

Trump tweeted that Lockheed Martin and the Colorado space industry are at the forefront of the changing nature of work — and apprenticeships play a big role in the changes.

Trump also visited with Arapahoe County Sheriff Tony Spurlock.

Trump rescheduled this visit from May. She was due to visit the day after the deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, which Spurlock’s department investigated.

