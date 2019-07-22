CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Presidential advisor and First Daughter Ivanka Trump spent Monday morning at Lockheed Martin’s Colorado offices as part of her focus on apprenticeships.
“[Ivanka Trump] is in Denver today with Lockheed CEO Marillyn Hewson to visit with workers and ‘for a roundtable discussion on the company’s workforce development and apprenticeship programs in Colorado,'” White House officials tweeted Monday.
Officials with Lockheed Martin said Trump would be meeting graduates from their “innovative apprenticeship initiatives.”
Today, our CEO is hosting Advisor to the President @IvankaTrump at our Space facility near Denver, Colorado. During her visit, Ms. Trump is meeting graduates from our innovative apprenticeship initiatives and learning about our commitment to #workforcedevelopment pic.twitter.com/fJRI1SAoME
— Lockheed Martin (@LockheedMartin) July 22, 2019
Trump tweeted that Lockheed Martin and the Colorado space industry are at the forefront of the changing nature of work — and apprenticeships play a big role in the changes.
Lockheed Martin, and the booming Colorado space industry, are at the forefront of the changing nature of work, from use of artificial intelligence to advanced manufacturing.
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 22, 2019
Trump also visited with Arapahoe County Sheriff Tony Spurlock.
Thrilled to visit with Ivanka Trump again during her visit to Colorado. Thankful for her support for law enforcement! pic.twitter.com/QRrCHHjPgI
— Tony Spurlock (@SheriffSpurlock) July 22, 2019
Trump rescheduled this visit from May. She was due to visit the day after the deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, which Spurlock’s department investigated.
You must log in to post a comment.