DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado attorney has been publicly censured for shoving an autistic five year old girl then calling her a “little bitch” after she landed on the floor. The Colorado Supreme Court denounced lawyer Herbert Jeffrey Marcus this month for what he did, which violated a code of conduct for Colorado lawyers.

Marcus, 72, was waiting for a client at the Arapahoe County Courthouse in February 2018 when the 5-year-old girl wandered over to where the lawyer was sitting and tried to jump into his lap. According to the disciplinary order, “Marcus shoved the child with sufficient force that she flew off her feet and landed on her bottom with her hands sprawled out. He then yelled at the girl, calling her a ‘little bitch.'” The order goes on to say that Marcus then chastised the girl’s mother using foul language.

Investigators in the case say the autistic girl did not suffer physical or emotional injuries as a result of what occurred.

Marcus was initially charged with child abuse but the charge was dropped when he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge. He received a one year deferred sentence and was ordered to pay other court costs. Marcus was ordered to attend sensitivity training and an anger management program. He self reported his criminal conviction to Colorado’s attorney discipline authorities.

Marcus admitted his misconduct. He did not return three calls or an email from CBS4 seeking comment on his actions.