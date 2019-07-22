Comments
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — In Evergreen, a local salon held a dog wash to help canines in need. TallGrass Spa and Salon hosted 8th annual ‘Wine, Washes, and Wagging Tails’ on Sunday.
The dog wash fundraiser included a doggie photo booth, treats for dogs and their owners and featured pets available for adoption.
Proceeds from the fundraiser go to the Evergreen Animal Protective League, a volunteer group that supports animals in need of rescue and shelter.
