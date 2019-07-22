Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Five of the adults who face disorderly conduct charges after last month’s brawl at a youth baseball game in Lakewood have applied for a program that could keep them out of jail. The fight on Westgate Elementary School’s baseball diamond on June 15 started after an apparently controversial call by an umpire during a Bear Creek Junior Baseball game. The 13-year-old ump said one of the players batted out of order.
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Five of the adults who face disorderly conduct charges after last month’s brawl at a youth baseball game in Lakewood have applied for a program that could keep them out of jail. The fight on Westgate Elementary School’s baseball diamond on June 15 started after an apparently controversial call by an umpire during a Bear Creek Junior Baseball game. The 13-year-old ump said one of the players batted out of order.
In video released by police that went viral, the participants — 12 people including men, women and a juvenile — can be seen punching and pushing each other as others look on from the other side of the fence. One person can be heard starting to pray during the melee. The young players can also be seen running off the field.
Afterwards, the Bear Creek Junior Sports Association said it has zero tolerance for such behavior and canceled the remaining games for both teams of 7-year-olds.
If the adults who have applied for the program qualify and stay out of trouble for an amount of time set by the probation department, they will avoid any fines or jail time.
You must log in to post a comment.