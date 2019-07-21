



– Brady, a 6-year-old Denver boy, is honoring his father who recently passed away from colon cancer. He held a lemonade stand to raise enough money to take his mother Amanda out on a date.

“It brought me so much joy, in truly such a moment of devastation,” said Amanda Campbell, Brady’s mother.

When the city’s Stapleton community heard about Brady’s lemonade stand, it became viral and has raised more than $6,000 for The Brandon Campbell Memorial Fund at the University of Colorado Denver Anschutz Medical Campus.

Brandon Campbell lost his life to colon cancer on July 7 after a seven-month battle. He was 37.

“He was a good dad,” said Brady.

“He always wanted good to come from everything,” said Amanda. “He was the most positive person you will ever meet.”

Before Brandon said his goodbyes, according to the family, he and Brady came up with a really cool plan together: to have a lemonade stand.

“It was my idea and my dad’s, and I did it to raise money and to also take my mom on a date,” said Brady.

Brady’s lemonade stand drew in dozens of people, including firefighters from Denver Fire Station 39.

On Saturday afternoon, firefighters presented Brady with a T-shirt and cap and allowed Brady to hang out for a bit inside one of their fire trucks.

They also told Brady that they can have their date night at the fire station any time.

If you would like to donate and support the Campbell family, visit their GoFundMe page.