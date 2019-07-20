ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — For the first time in 11 years, Mike Shanahan was on the sidelines at Broncos training camp on Saturday. The former head coach was an invited guest of current head coach Vic Fangio.

“I was glad to have Mike here. I invited him out and wanted him to come,” said Fangio after practice. “Mike’s got a big part in the rich history of this franchise, and he’s welcome to come here anytime he wants.”

Fangio on Shanahan: “Mike is a big part of the rich history of this franchise.” #4Broncos @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/Re5RPtghed — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) July 20, 2019

It didn’t take long for Shanahan to slip into coach mode. He could be seen on the field, several yards behind the current players watching intently as the team went through drills.

Shanahan did not speak to media before leaving.

Colorado native Dalton Risner, who grew up a Broncos fan, enjoyed seeing the coach who brought two Lombardi trophies to Denver.

“It was awesome, I got so busy after practice I didn’t get the chance to go shake his hand, but I saw him which was really cool,” said Risner. “That’s who I grew up watching.”

Shanahan‘s son Kyle, who is currently the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, will be in Denver later this training camp when the Broncos and 49ers hold joint practices prior to their preseason game on August 19th.