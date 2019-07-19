FLORENCE, Colo. (CBS4) – Fresh off a life sentence, Joqauin “El Chapo” Guzman is now serving that sentence in Colorado. He is behind bars at Supermax in Florence.
The Mexican drug kingpin was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison plus 30 years after his conviction in a major international drug trafficking case. He’s 62 years old. He was brought to the U.S. to stand trial after he escaped twice from Mexican prisons.
The United States Penitentiary — Administrative Maximum (ADX) at the Federal Correctional Complex in Florence is also known as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.”
El Chapo’s new neighbors include Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokar Tsarnaev, “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski and Oklahoma City co-conspirator Terry Nichols.
ADX Florence, opened in 1994, houses more than 400 of the federal Bureau of Prison’s “most violent, disruptive and escape-prone inmates,” according to the BOP. Guzman, known for his dramatic prison escapes, will likely be held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day and kept under constant camera surveillance.
