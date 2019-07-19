  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:El Chapo, Florence news, Supermax


FLORENCE, Colo. (CBS4) – Fresh off a life sentence, Joqauin “El Chapo” Guzman is now serving that sentence in Colorado. He is behind bars at Supermax in Florence.

(credit: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)

The Mexican drug kingpin was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison plus 30 years after his conviction in a major international drug trafficking case. He’s 62 years old. He was brought to the U.S. to stand trial after he escaped twice from Mexican prisons.

The United States Penitentiary — Administrative Maximum (ADX) at the Federal Correctional Complex in Florence is also known as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.”

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. (credit: Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)

El Chapo’s new neighbors include Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokar Tsarnaev, “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski and Oklahoma City co-conspirator Terry Nichols.

RELATED: El Chapo Expected To Serve Sentence At Supermax In Colorado

ADX Florence, opened in 1994, houses more than 400 of the federal Bureau of Prison’s “most violent, disruptive and escape-prone inmates,” according to the BOP. Guzman, known for his dramatic prison escapes, will likely be held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day and kept under constant camera surveillance.

Ben Warwick

Comments