ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Former 7th round pick David Williams was back at practice with the Broncos on Friday. The Broncos originally drafted Williams in the 2018 draft. He was then signed off the Broncos practice squad by the Jacksonville Jaguars in October of 2018.
“It’s great to be back,” said Williams after practice. “It’s crazy how everything unfolded. I was on my way to workout for Green Bay and during my connecting flight my agent called me and told me and it was no question.”
Williams said Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was the first player to reach out to him upon his return.
“Phil was the first one blowing my phone up. He kept blowing up my FaceTime.”
Williams played in six games for the Jaguars last season and rushed eight times for 36 yards, but said the biggest thing he learned during his rookie season was the importance of special teams.
“I knew it was important but I didn’t know how important it was. Now I know, and I’ve been going hard at it.”
