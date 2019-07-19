Comments
EDWARDS, Colo. (CBS4) – A black bear took a tumble Wednesday while climbing a steep roadslide slope in Edwards. Nerve-wracking video from David Lewandowski and Arthur Yuan shows the stressed bear scaling the hillside in an apparent attempt get away from oncoming cars.
The bear jumped the guardrail not far from The Club of Cordillera golf course.
“He’s not going to be able to do it,” one of the men says in the video they shared with CBS4. “It’s too steep,” said the other.
The animal nearly made it to the top of the hill, before sliding down about 40 feet and then running across the street and off into the woods.
