ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos are asking all fans to wear purple on Sunday at training camp in support of Alzheimer’s Awareness. Pat Bowlen, who owned the team for decades, died on June 13 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Broncos will be giving away purple rally towels, bracelets and foam fingers at the Alzheimer’s Association tent at UCHealth Training Center.
Fans are encouraged to stop by the tent, learn more about ways to support and make a donation as they enter practice. The team will be matching all monetary donations to the Alzheimer’s Association made at training camp on Sunday or online at dbron.co/alz.
We're going purple AND matching all donations made in person or online via https://t.co/SWrxBR9Emr on July 21st for #AlzheimersAwarenessDay at #BroncosCamp!
We'll see you there, #BroncosCountry 💜 pic.twitter.com/YqcNXxWXPy
— Broncos Off Field (@BroncosOffField) July 19, 2019
All fan donations will go towards the ‘Broncos Country’ Walk to End Alzheimer’s team, a subset of ‘Team Super Bowlen,’ which will participate in the 30th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Denver’s City Park on Saturday, Sept. 14. Organizers have set a goal of raising $1.475 million.
Team officials said the Broncos raised $40,614.31 at Alzheimer’s Awareness Day at training camp in 2018, which helped ‘Team Super Bowlen’ reach a team-fundraising record of $115,000. ‘Team Super Bowlen’ has raised nearly $500,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association since its inception in 2014.
The Broncos issued a statement including the following Alzheimer’s disease facts:
- Alzheimer’s is the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death
- More than 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, with more than 14 million expected to have the disease in 2050.
- 73,000 Coloradans are living with Alzheimer’s today
