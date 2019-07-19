Alzheimer’s Awareness: Broncos Ask Fans To Wear Purple On SundayThe Denver Broncos are asking all fans to wear purple on Sunday at training camp in support of Alzheimer’s Awareness.

Broncos Training Camp Day 2: Outside Linebackers Looking GoodIt's another scorching day under the sun for Day 2 of Broncos Training Camp at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood.

Honoring Pat Bowlen: Denver Broncos Reveal 'Mr. B' Helmet DecalThe Denver Broncos will wear decals on their helmets during the 2019 season to honor the legacy of owner Pat Bowlen.

Avalanche Forward J.T. Compher Signs Four-Year DealJ.T. Compher has signed a four-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche that runs through the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old forward had 16 goals and 16 assists for Colorado last season.

Broncos Linebacker Todd Davis To Be Out 3-4 Weeks With Partial Calf TearDenver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis was carted off the field near the end of practice on the first day of training camp. He has a partial calf tear that will likely put him out for 3-4 weeks.

Broncos Coach: Joe Flacco Is A 'Fiery Competitor'"Joe's got a calm demeanor about him, but he's still a fiery competitor," head coach Vic Fangio said.