Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Aurora wants your help planning the next recreation center. The city is planning a new rec center just months after opening their most recent location.
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Aurora wants your help planning the next recreation center. The city is planning a new rec center just months after opening their most recent location.
The Central Recreation Center was paid for by marijuana tax revenue. That same source of funding will be used to build the new rec center, as well.
Before they begin the process, the city wants to hear what residents think. Should there be an ice rink? What about a golf simulator? Racquetball courts?
Those are just some of the ideas being floated around, but the city wants to hear all ideas.
Aurora residents can fill out a survey to help the design.
You must log in to post a comment.