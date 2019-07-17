DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos think they’ve finally got the quarterback position figured out. After churning through quarterback after quarterback since the departure of Peyton Manning, GM John Elway thinks the position is finally solidified.

“It’s a hard position to fill. We tried to shake all these trees around here the last four years and quarterbacks didn’t fall out. It’s difficult, but we’ve taken a lot shots. We’ve tried a lot of different situations, and I’ve felt like that was the way to go until we got it solidified,” Elway said.

With Joe Flacco firmly seated as the team’s starter, and with rookie Drew Lock waiting in the wings, Elway hopes the situation will pan out similarly to what happened with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Rodgers sat behind Favre for four years before taking over the reins. While it’s doubtful that Lock would have to wait as long as Rodgers, Elway hopes the rookie will make the most of the present opportunity to learn behind a seasoned vet.

“It’s always hard for a first-year quarterback to come in and start. We just felt that with Joe coming in, getting him in a trade, and where he is in his career, we feel like he’s in his prime. At least we hope he is. To have a young guy like Drew learn under him and be able to kind of solidify that position for a while — obviously we’ve been looking for one since Peyton (Manning) retired. Hopefully with Joe this year, we’ve got it solidified with Drew learning underneath him,” Elway said.