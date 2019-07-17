Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Grow Local Colorado volunteers are harvesting vegetables from the garden at the Governor’s Mansion to help those in need. The harvest is donated to the local food bank Metro Caring.
The mission started with one garden in downtown Denver nearly a decade ago. Since then, the total number of gardens has grown to 11.
On average, volunteers put in 1,200 hours of work for the community.
“You learn and you meet the best people, just really wonderful people, so I would just say stick a toe in that water and you’ll have a good time,” said volunteer Sandra Dixon.
