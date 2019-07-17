



Which Wich

– Looking to uncover all that Jewell Heights – Hoffman Heights has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sandwich spot to a coffee shop. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Jewell Heights – Hoffman Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is Which Wich, a spot to score sandwiches and more. Located at 13700 E. Colfax Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, expect to find a variety of signature sandwiches that are available as a sub, wrap or in a salad. There are also milkshakes in flavors like Oreo, strawberry and vanilla to wash it all down.

Nom Nom Asian Grill

Next up is Vietnamese spot Nom Nom Asian Grill, situated at 13700 E. Colfax Ave., Suite I. With four stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Nom Nom Asian Grill offers customizable rolls, bowls and sandwiches. Fillings include lemongrass pork, soy steak, spicy chicken and tofu; meals may also be topped with pickled red onions and carrots, bean sprouts, mango, peanuts and mint.

Caribou Coffee

Coffee and tea spot Caribou Coffee is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 13700 E. Colfax Ave., four stars out of 51 reviews.

The drink menu features hot and iced coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, fruit smoothies, teas and more. When it comes to food, look for bagel breakfast sandwiches and an array of pastries, such as apple fritters, banana bread and and scones

Article provided by Hoodline.