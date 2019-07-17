  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Arapahoe County Sheriff, Back the Blue K-9 Force

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A nonprofit is helping fund safety and medical needs for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit. Back the Blue K-9 Force presented the sheriff’s office with a check for $20,500 on Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

That money was raised at local restaurants and will support K-9 Zero.

The nonprofit says it came a long way since it started back in March 2016.

“I’m amazed,” Jennifer Leggatt of Back the Blue K-9 Force said. “We started off standing outside Walgreens and local businesses begging for money, and we’ve just grown so much.”

The money raised will go toward things such as trauma kits, body armor, and surgeries for the dogs.

