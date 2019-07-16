STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – You won’t find a parking meter anywhere along the main drag in the resort town of Steamboat Springs, but you will find one at the base of your favorite trail. The refurbished meters allow people to give donations for trails.
About a month ago, 10 orange parking meters were installed on some favorite trails from Emerald Mountain to the Yampa River trail system.
Community Foundation Community Impact Manager Helen Beall says the meters seem to be a welcomed addition in this outdoor paradise.
“We have had about $750 worth of donations so far in a month,” Beall said.
The meters only take credit cards and the minimum donation is $5. The donations are being funneled directly into The Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund, established in 2007.
Beall says her organization hopes to raise $1.5 million by 2026 for trail maintenance, so far they have collected about $500,000 towards the goal.
“It’s important that these trails are here for future generations to enjoy and this creative program will help that become a reality,” Beall said in a news release.
The unique trail meter idea has sparked several other communities to reach out and ask about how they could copy this in their town. Beall says they are always looking for ways to help keep important programs funded and they are happy with the response from the community and visitors so far.
