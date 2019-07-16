  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) – Over-the-counter eye drops and ointments sold at CVS are being recalled. There are concerns the products might not be sterile.

“Altaire Pharmaceuticals” issued a voluntar recall for CVS store branded products. It follows recent recalls of the drops at Walgreens and Walmart stores.

The company has not gotten any reports of any injuries. There are 30 different products.

LINK: Recall On Ophthalmic Products

