DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Tourists are returning after one of the worst fires in Colorado history last year. The 416 Fire burned 54,000 acres in 2018.
The Durango Herald reports ridership on the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad has returned to levels not seen since 2017, and Mesa Verde National Park has seen an uptick in visitors.
The Smith Travel Destination Report shows 17 hotels in Durango recorded 90% occupancy over the July 4th holiday weekend.