TRAFFIC ALERTEastbound U.S. Highway 36 closed from Wadsworth to Church Ranch Blvd
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:416 Fire, Durango News


DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Tourists are returning after one of the worst fires in Colorado history last year. The 416 Fire burned 54,000 acres in 2018.

The Durango Herald reports ridership on the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad has returned to levels not seen since 2017, and Mesa Verde National Park has seen an uptick in visitors.

The Smith Travel Destination Report shows 17 hotels in Durango recorded 90% occupancy over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s