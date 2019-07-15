BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Federal law enforcement officials are offering to help Park County Sheriff’s investigators looking into two separate swastika vandalism cases. The swastikas were spray painted on a church and a real estate office over the weekend.

The park county sheriff is offering a $500 reward for information on who is responsible for targeting the non-denominational Platte Canyon Community Church in the small mountain town located west of Denver.

“Evil expresses itself in all kinds of ways,” pastor Larry Kalb told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel on Monday.

A newly-painted door stands at the back entrance at the church. Volunteers made quick work of erasing the hateful message and symbol left on their doorstep.

“Is this the evil that blames the Jews for crucifixion of Christ or is the just the natural evil that we all carry around?” Kalb asked.

They are perplexed as to why someone would target their place of worship.

The pastor and his flock turned to prayer at services Sunday.

“We are praying that God would draw them to himself replace the hatred that they expressed with his love.”

Investigators tell CBS4 the vandals who left these anti-Semitic images on the church also hit a local real estate office next-door.

“I just kind of speculate, was it a kid that was bored that wanted a little excitement or is there something really sinister going on?” Kalb added.

Investigators collected evidence at both sites. The FBI is assisting in what is being considered a hate crime.

“We love one another we are not used to this type of hatred being expressed.”