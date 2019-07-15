Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Denver man is the first lightning strike victim in Colorado so far this year, and the 8th lightning death in the U.S. He and his wife were struck by lightning while hiking Bear Peak in Boulder County on Sunday afternoon.
The as-yet unidentified man, 36, was killed and his wife, 37, were injured when they were struck by lightning just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.
One passerby had started CPR on the man who was not breathing.
Rescue crews found the couple about a quarter mile up the Bear Peak Trail from the trailhead for Bear Peak located in the 2700 block of Bison Road in Boulder County Open Space.