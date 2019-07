McMahon Leads Offensive Show, Rockies Beat Reds 10-9Amid another offensive show at hitter-friendly Coors Field, a high-risk, old-fashioned hustle play produced the decisive run for the Colorado Rockies.

Phillip Lindsay vs Royce Freeman Among Broncos Biggest Training Camp BattlesAs the Denver Broncos get ready to begin their 60th season with the beginning of training camp on July 18, here are several training camp battles to keep an eye on.

Rainy Conditions Force Big Delay Of Rockies-Reds GameThunder and lightning and lots of rain on Saturday night forced the Colorado Rockies to delay the start of their game against the Reds by more than 2 hours.

Back From Minors, Lefty Kyle Freeland Eager For Fresh Start With The RockiesKyle Freeland will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Coors Field after a month in the minors working on his control.

Jerami Grant Hopes To Help Youthful Nuggets Take Next StepJerami Grant's introductory news conference turned out to be a real show stopper. Actually, more of a sound-check interrupter.

Denver Holds Ace Card In Quest To Host Some 2026 World Cup GamesA number of organizations have stepped up efforts to make Denver a host city for the FIFA Men's World Cup in 2026.