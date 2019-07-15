



A woman who survived a tragic and fiery car crash fulfilled a lifelong dream, Monday, of throwing out the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game. Jamie Ketchum spent more than one year at the UCHealth Burn Unit, and had to learn a new life without legs or an arm.

However, her lengthy recovery couldn’t stop her from loving her spouse, family, friends and the Colorado Rockies.

Monday, Ketchum was invited to throw the first pitch before the Rockies versus Giants game. Ketchum said the Rockies were her favorite team, and noted one of the first dates she went on with her husband was to a Rockies game.

“It’s amazing that we even got this far because we didn’t know if I’d even be here. Now, I’m going to throw out the first pitch,” Ketchum told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Ketchum thanked the staff at UCHealth Hospital of Colorado, including Burn & Frostbite Center Medical Director Anne Wagner and Dr. Arek Wiktor.

“Two of my doctors are even here,” Ketchum said. “I’m alive because of all these people.”

Without a left arm, and lack of grip for a ball in the right hand, Ketchum spent months practicing throwing a baseball. She said the throw was more of a shotput-like toss.

Though she knew the day was coming to throw our the first pitch, she wasn’t aware her favorite baseball player would be the one catching the ball.

“Ian Desmond is my favorite because he is good to look at,” Ketchum said.

Desmond visited Ketchum before the game, hugged her, and delivered the big news. When Ketchum realized he was catching her first pitch, she sported a large smile and laughed in joy.

“He is better looking in person,” Ketchum noted.

As thousands of fans applauded, Ketchum steered her wheelchair out toward the mound. The announcer shared her story, and then she completed her lifelong dream.

“Can you believe that she is out of the hospital and throwing the first pitch?” Wagner said in awe.

Desmond told Ketchum her pitch was “awesome,” and asked for a hug. He then signed the ball, and also gave her a signed baseball bat.

“It made my whole year,” Ketchum said.

While her road to recovery is not complete, Ketchum said throwing out the first pitch took her mind off life and made her “feel normal again.”

She hoped others would see her story of survival, her desire to have fun, and her joy for life would encourage others to keep pushing through difficult times.

“There is nothing better than being alive. Whatever you are going through, it is going to get better. It’s got to get better.”