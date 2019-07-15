WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of U.S. 36 remain closed from Wadsworth Parkway to Church Ranch Boulevard in Westminster. There are many options when figuring out how to get around the major traffic impacts.
Eastbound lanes were closed on Friday and traffic was getting by on the shoulder.
Alternates include getting off US 36 and taking Wadsworth Pkwy to Church Ranch Blvd and back to US 36. Another option is taking 120th to main cross streets, like Sheridan or Federal, to get to US-36.
CDOT also recommends other alternates, including Northwest Parkway to I-25, or taking CO 93 to CO 58 to merge onto I-70.
They’re asking drivers to expect delays of 15 to 30 minutes.
CDOT and RTD said they will be working to add additional buses to Flatiron Flyer routes when possible. These buses may not be marked as RTD vehicles, but staff will be onsite to make sure passengers get on the correct bus.
They also say RTD Park-N-Rides will be more crowded.