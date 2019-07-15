DENVER (CBS4) – Your Monday will basically be a carbon copy of yesterday with mostly sunny skies during the morning and scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs today will top off in the 70s and 80s for most of the mountain communities. We expect widespread 90s in Denver, on the eastern plains and along the western slope.
Thunderstorm motion today will primarily be from the west to east across Colorado with the potentially for locally heavy rain, small hail and gusty wind. There is a very small chance to see a few storms briefly become severe, especially in extreme northeast Colorado.
The Rockies will start a new series against the Giants today with two games. The first one will be sunny and hot. We could be dodging a few thunderstorms by the evening game.
Tuesday will be similar to today and then by Wednesday the heat will crank up a few degrees as drier air works into the state. Denver could see near record level heat Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as we flirt with the century mark!!