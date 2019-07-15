Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A contract to design and construct an expansion on Peña Boulevard has been approved. The Denver City Council voted 11-1-1 in favor for the project on Monday night.
A vote last Monday was delayed in order for newly sworn-in members of the council.
The plan calls to widen the entire 14-mile stretch of Peña Boulevard from Interstate 70 to Denver International Airport. The road would be expanded from six lanes to nine, and none of the current lanes would be closed during construction.
The $93 million project is expected to start next January and will last two-and-a-half years.