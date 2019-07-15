Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Darius Banks is facing charges of manslaughter and attempt to influence a public servant.
Banks, 19, was arrested late Sunday night by officers with the Aurora Police homicide unit.
Officers were called to East 13th Avenue an Newark Street on a reported shooting and traffic crash about 7 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male passenger suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
The victim has not been identified.