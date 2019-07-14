LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood are searching for the suspects who grabbed a purse from a woman and ran off an RTD train. It happened early Sunday morning.
Police say about 2:40 a.m. Sunday the suspects ran off the train at the Sheridan Station near Sheridan Boulevard and West 12th Place. After the suspects got off the train, the the victim followed the suspects.
That’s when the suspects presented a firearm and sexually assaulted the victim.
Suspect number one is described as a black man, about 20 years old, 5-foot-5, wearing a red hat, red shirt and black shoes.
The second suspect is described as an Hispanic or Asian male, about 20 years old, 5-fot-5, wearing a grey or blue long sleeve sweater, black jacket with yellow stripes on the sleeves.
Lakewood police detectives are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department Tipline at 303-763-6800 and reference case number LK19-120659.