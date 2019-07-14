Rainy Conditions Force Big Delay Of Rockies-Reds GameThunder and lightning and lots of rain on Saturday night forced the Colorado Rockies to delay the start of their game against the Reds by more than 2 hours.

Back From Minors, Lefty Kyle Freeland Eager For Fresh Start With The RockiesKyle Freeland will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Coors Field after a month in the minors working on his control.

Jerami Grant Hopes To Help Youthful Nuggets Take Next StepJerami Grant's introductory news conference turned out to be a real show stopper. Actually, more of a sound-check interrupter.

Denver Holds Ace Card In Quest To Host Some 2026 World Cup GamesA number of organizations have stepped up efforts to make Denver a host city for the FIFA Men's World Cup in 2026.

Maverick McNealy Tees Off For Education FundingMaverick McNealy can certainly drive for show. Now he’s driving for Curriki to help those who are less fortunate.

Charlie Blackmon Homers, But AL Defeats NL In All-Star GameMajor League Baseball is on a record-shattering pace for homers this season, but no one came close to clearing the walls until Charlie Blackmon connected in the sixth to make it 2-1.