Filed Under:Boulder County news, Lightning

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two hikers were struck by lightning on Bear Peak near Bear Peak Trail in Boulder County. The hikers were struck just before 1 p.m. on Sunday and had to be rescued.

Rescuers reached the parties by 2:45 p.m. and requested air evacuation for the patients.

It is unclear the extent of injuries for the hikers or how many people were in their party.

Bear Peak measures 8,459 feet peak in Boulder Mountain Park and is just about five miles south, southwest of downtown Boulder.

