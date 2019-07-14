TRAFFIC ALERTEastbound U.S. Highway 36 closed from Wadsworth to Church Ranch Blvd
Filed Under:Denver Fire

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters in Denver found a snake crawling out of its owners vehicle while the driver was passed out. Firefighters with Engine #29 say it’s a warning to not drink and drive, especially with your pet snake in the car.

