DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters in Denver found a snake crawling out of its owners vehicle while the driver was passed out. Firefighters with Engine #29 say it’s a warning to not drink and drive, especially with your pet snake in the car.
More animal adventures this weekend for the DFD, this time the reptile type. Engine #29 found a party passed out in his car, while his 15ft. snake was crawling out of the driver's side window on to the roof! Don't drink & drive, especially with your pet snake in the car! #BeSmartpic.twitter.com/zxrHVZL65g