DENVER (CBS4) – Thunder and lightning and lots of rain on Saturday night forced the Colorado Rockies to delay the start of their game against the Reds by more than 2 hours. After a hot day, storms moved in in the evening and brought some soggy weather.

(credit: CBS)

The team’s social media department kept things fun, though, with a great series of tweets showing the players waiting out the rainstorm:

https://twitter.com/Rockies/status/1150225980910383104

