Filed Under:Colorado News


ASPEN, Colo. (AP) – Colorado authorities have released the identify of a man who fell to his death while descending from a mountain peak near Aspen. Pitkin County Coroner Steve Ayers said 61-year-old James Hasse died of blunt force trauma to the head during Wednesday’s accident, which was the first recorded climbing death in the state so far this summer.

View from North Maroon Peak (credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Aspen Daily News reports the Summit County man had been coming down from a difficult climb with two other men up South Maroon Peak in the Elk Mountains. The terrain in that area is steep and there is still a considerable amount of snow.

Hasse fell about fell about 200 feet. His body was recovered Thursday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

