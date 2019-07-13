  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Springs News

DENVER (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Colorado pharmacy including opioid pills valued at more than $18,000. U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn’s office says Dewayne Scott entered his plea this week.

(credit: CBS)

Scott is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 26.

According to prosecutors, Scott and four other people burglarized a pharmacy in Colorado Springs around 3 a.m. on August 22, 2017. Investigators found that the stolen items included nearly 7,000 pills, including OxyContin, Hydrocodone, Hydromorphone and Oxycodone.

The pharmacy’s entire loss was estimated at more than $27,000.

FBI agents questioned Scott about the pharmacy burglary in October 2017 while he was being investigated for a burglary from a moving company. He was charged in March.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

