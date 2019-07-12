



– Over 475,000 people have RSVP’d to a Facebook event titled “ Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us .” The event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20 at 3 a.m.

The mysterious Area 51 has been the focus of conspiracy theories for decades, and many people think it’s where the US government stores its secrets about aliens and UFOs. The area was officially acknowledged as a military site in 2013, but the theories live on.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens,” the page states. (“Naruto run” is a Japanese manga-inspired running style featuring arms outstretched backwards and heads forward.)

The discussion section is full of alien and anime memes, posts suggesting attack strategies, questions about tailgating and people looking to carpool.

“My mom said she’d take us to Area 51 or pick us up, but she’s not doing both,” one person commented.

“Driving from Ohio, got 3 seats left,” someone posted.

Others made suggestions about the proper attire for such an event.

“Don’t forget your tinfoil hats. Gunna be a lot of electronic/microwave weapons aimed at us!” one person wrote.

“So hear me out… We storm Area 51…. but in those inflatable T-rex suits,” another suggested.

There’s even a t-shirt for sale on Amazon to commemorate the event.

Some discussed plans to team up with powerful allies.

“I have enlisted the help of an organization named ‘Men in Black.’ Has anyone heard of them? They seem legit and their website offers great services in the alien-capturing industry,” one person commented.

Another suggested inviting Chuck Norris.

“We need Keanu Reeves … He is our one true hope,” someone else wrote.

Several people expressed concern that planning the event more than two months in advance will give the government time to remove/relocate top secret evidence and shore up their defenses. Others insisted that with enough Monster Energy drinks and Mountain Dew, anything is possible.

“Fear not, push for success,”

But one person suggested the best alien technology is actually in Colorado.

Though the September event is most certainly a joke, it comes just a few weeks after a group of US senators was briefed about reported encounters between the US Navy and an unidentified aircraft — literally an unidentified flying object.

