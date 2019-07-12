AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A 28-year-old man who worked as a campus monitor at Rangeview High School is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. James Dolmas was arrested on Friday and charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and pattern of abuse and sexual exploitation of a child.

James Kevin Dolmas DOB 12/14/90 worked for Rangeview HS & has been charged by APD for Sex Assault on a Child/Position of Trust & Sexual Exploitation of a Child, both felonies. If you were victimized by Dolmas please call Agt. Spanos at 3/739-6153. pic.twitter.com/ZkofWwVAAl — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 12, 2019

“I have troubling news to share with you,” Principal Lisa Grosz wrote in a letter to parents. “We learned of allegations that a Rangeview campus monitor, James Dolmas, was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. As soon as we learned about this allegation, we immediately contacted the Aurora Police Department. When we learned of the charges, we promptly placed the staff member on administrative leave. Please know that we take this matter seriously and have been cooperating fully with the Aurora Police Department as they continue their investigation.”

Dolmas has worked for Aurora Public Schools since 2010.

“When any employee is hired in APS, we conduct a full background check, including a Colorado Bureau of Investigation review. The background check for this employee did not indicate any prior inappropriate behavior or criminal activity,” Grosz stated.

“This allegation is deeply disturbing, and my focus will remain on supporting our Rangeview community,” Grosz wrote. “I want to assure you that safety is our top priority. As always, if your student needs help dealing with this news, we will have counselors available at our school to support our students.”

If you have any information that may be helpful to the police investigation, please call Agent Spanos at 303-739-6153.