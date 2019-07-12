  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A 28-year-old man who worked as a campus monitor at Rangeview High School is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. James Dolmas was arrested on Friday and charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and pattern of abuse and sexual exploitation of a child.

“I have troubling news to share with you,” Principal Lisa Grosz wrote in a letter to parents. “We learned of allegations that a Rangeview campus monitor, James Dolmas, was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. As soon as we learned about this allegation, we immediately contacted the Aurora Police Department. When we learned of the charges, we promptly placed the staff member on administrative leave. Please know that we take this matter seriously and have been cooperating fully with the Aurora Police Department as they continue their investigation.”

Dolmas has worked for Aurora Public Schools since 2010.

“When any employee is hired in APS, we conduct a full background check, including a Colorado Bureau of Investigation review.  The background check for this employee did not indicate any prior inappropriate behavior or criminal activity,” Grosz stated.

“This allegation is deeply disturbing, and my focus will remain on supporting our Rangeview community,” Grosz wrote. “I want to assure you that safety is our top priority. As always, if your student needs help dealing with this news, we will have counselors available at our school to support our students.”  

If you have any information that may be helpful to the police investigation, please call Agent Spanos at 303-739-6153. 

 

Comments
  1. Robert Chase says:
    July 12, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    A “campus monitor”?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s