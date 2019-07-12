  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Brittany Pettersen, Colorado Legislature, Pete Lee

DENVER (CBS4) – Two more state lawmakers are facing new recall petitions like the one filed against Governor Jared Polis. Constituents are hoping to force Sen. Brittany Pettersen and Sen. Pete Lee from office.

Brittany Pettersen (credit: CBS)

Both the petitions claim the recalls are due to votes for Colorado’s participation in the National Popular Vote movement, oil and gas reform, comprehensive human sexuality education, and the Red Flag Law. Pettersen’s recall petition adds her vote in favor of a standardized school vaccine exemption process.

Pete Lee (credit: CBS)

Pettersen represents District 22, which includes parts of Lakewood. Lee represents District 11, which includes parts of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs.

A move to recall Rep. Tom Sullivan was pulled last month.

