Take Note Colorado Rock Auction presented by CBS4 and 97.3KBCO. Every month from now until the end of the year, Take Note will feature signed merchandise from a different artist in on online (e-bay) auction. Bid on rare signed band merchandise from Take Note Colorado Artist Ambassadors and help raise funds to provide access to musical instruments and instruction to K-12 students.
Our July featured artist is: STRING CHEESE INCIDENT
Item #1: Song In My Head vinyl
from the band’s own collection, brand new and signed by the band and the artist, Josh Harrier
Item #2: “Colorado Bluebird Sky” limited edition canvas by Josh Harrier Art
Large 40”x 50” canvas, signed by the band and embellished/signed by the artist
Auction runs on ebay from July 16-26, 2019 in conjunction with The String Cheese Incident’s 25 Anniversary Colorado shows at Red Rocks Ampitheatre (July 19-21) and Dillon Ampitheater (July 16-17). For more info and the link to bid, visit http://www.takenotecolorado.org/auction.