  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Larimer County, Prescribed Burn, Red Feather Lakes, smoke


LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews started a prescribed burn near Red Feather Lakes Thursday. Firefighters plan to burn approximately 300 acres of ground, as well as re-enter some areas that were burned previously.

This prescribed burn is located east of the Crystal Lakes Subdivision at 8,500 feet elevation. Wet weather in June and the Beaver Fire near CSU’s Mountain Campus forced the Colorado State Forest Service to push back operations.

According to officials, there are approximately 2,200 acres that could be burned again over the next few months as conditions allow.

For updates on the prescribed burn, call the recorded incident information line at 970-498-1030 or follow Canyon Lakes Ranger District on Twitter @usfsclrd. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s