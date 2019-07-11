Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews started a prescribed burn near Red Feather Lakes Thursday. Firefighters plan to burn approximately 300 acres of ground, as well as re-enter some areas that were burned previously.
This prescribed burn is located east of the Crystal Lakes Subdivision at 8,500 feet elevation. Wet weather in June and the Beaver Fire near CSU’s Mountain Campus forced the Colorado State Forest Service to push back operations.
According to officials, there are approximately 2,200 acres that could be burned again over the next few months as conditions allow.
For updates on the prescribed burn, call the recorded incident information line at 970-498-1030 or follow Canyon Lakes Ranger District on Twitter @usfsclrd.