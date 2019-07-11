  • CBS4On Air

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)–

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers along the Interstate 25 South Gap Project on Thursday and Friday will notice a drop in the speed limit. Crews have been working on that project along I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument for months.

The Colorado State patrol is reducing speeds to 60 mph between Castle Rock and Monument. The reason for the reduction is to allow crews to safely change signage.

(credit: CBS)

When construction is finished, there will be an express toll lane in each direction. Work should be finished by the fall of 2022.

(credit: CBS)

