  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Wildfires, Denver International Airport, DIA


DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a fire burning near Denver International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The fire had burned about 10 acres just before 4 p.m.

Copter4 flew over the brush fire burning near DIA on Thursday (credit: CBS)

There was no impact on airport operations. What caused the fire is being investigated.

(credit: CBS)

There are two fire crews from DIA on scene along with two from the Denver Fire Department.

(credit: CBS)

There are no reports of any injuries.

(credit: CBS)

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s