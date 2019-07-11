Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a fire burning near Denver International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The fire had burned about 10 acres just before 4 p.m.
There was no impact on airport operations. What caused the fire is being investigated.
There are two fire crews from DIA on scene along with two from the Denver Fire Department.
There are no reports of any injuries.
