HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– The big dig in Highlands Ranch keeps uncovering more dinosaur fossils. Construction crews found bones at the site in May and this week, found more!
The original set of fossils was discovered at a construction site near Wind Crest at Santa Fe Drive and C-470.
Several of the bones are likely 66 million years old. They likely came from the same dinosaur, a very large triceratops.
Brinkman Constructors along with property owners, Wind Crest, have been working alongside the museum to accommodate the dig and plan to help as long as the museum needs.
A large aquifer under the dig site has made everything a little soggy. Some of the most recently found fossils are in fragments and will be pieced together at the lab at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
Crews will return to the dig site on Friday to see if they can unearth more fossils. It’s unclear whether these bones belong to the first dinosaur discovered or if they belong to a different dinosaur.