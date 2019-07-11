  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Railroad Museum, Golden News


GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Railroad Museum is celebrating 60 years in Golden with special activities, events, train rides and more throughout the weekend.

Robert W. Richardson and Cornelius W. Hauck opened the Colorado Railroad Museum in 1959. The museum has more than 100 narrow and standard gauge steam and diesel locomotives, passenger cars and cabooses on their 15-acre rail yard.

A locomotive at the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad museum (credit: CBS)

“There were a lot of railroads, especially narrow gauge railroads, that were going out of business in the late 1950s and they wanted to preserve Colorado railroad history,” said museum Executive Director Donald Tallman about founders Bob Richardson and Cornelius Hauck. “There are people from all over the world who love Colorado railroad history because it is so different and so unique. We say that we bring Colorado railroad history to life.”

This weekend, guests are invited to take part in a parade of locomotives, behind-the-scenes tours and access to rare train equipment.

LINK: Colorado Railroad Museum 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s