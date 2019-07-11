GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Railroad Museum is celebrating 60 years in Golden with special activities, events, train rides and more throughout the weekend.
Robert W. Richardson and Cornelius W. Hauck opened the Colorado Railroad Museum in 1959. The museum has more than 100 narrow and standard gauge steam and diesel locomotives, passenger cars and cabooses on their 15-acre rail yard.
“There were a lot of railroads, especially narrow gauge railroads, that were going out of business in the late 1950s and they wanted to preserve Colorado railroad history,” said museum Executive Director Donald Tallman about founders Bob Richardson and Cornelius Hauck. “There are people from all over the world who love Colorado railroad history because it is so different and so unique. We say that we bring Colorado railroad history to life.”
This weekend, guests are invited to take part in a parade of locomotives, behind-the-scenes tours and access to rare train equipment.
