(CBS4) – 7-Eleven stores are celebrating 92 years with free Slurpees on Thursday. Known as Free Slurpee Day, 7-Eleven has been giving away Slurpees each year on 7/11 for more than a decade. You can take advantage of the promotion at any location from 11 am – 7 pm local time.
The featured Slurpee flavor for 2019’s 7-Eleven Day is Blueberry Lemonade and the Slurpee Lite flavor is sugar-free Cherry Limeade. If one free Slurpee isn’t enough, you can sign up for the 7REWARDS program through the 7-Eleven app, and you’ll get a coupon for another free Slurpee.
“7-Eleven Day has become the busiest day of the year for 7-Eleven stores as millions of both existing and new customers flock to our stores to celebrate their favorite frozen drink and other special food deals,” Raj Kapoor, Senior Vice-President for Fresh Food and Proprietary Beverages, said in a statement.
In addition to enjoying free Slurpees, those who head to stores on July 11 can also enjoy $1 hot dogs and pizza.
