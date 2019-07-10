  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver celebrated new affordable apartments in the Stapleton neighborhood. The Moline Apartments sit at 2820 Moline Street.

The building with one-, two- and three- bedroom units will house 180 families.

All units are exclusively for families earning up to 60% of the area median income (up to $39,000 for a single-person household, or up to $55,680 for a family of four).

The property comes with a recreation room, play areas and a bike storage area.

“No matter what your socioeconomic status is, there’s a place for you in Stapleton, and this project that we are celebrating today is a testament to that,” said Denver City Councilman Christopher Herndon.

The Northeast Denver Housing Center has received more than 150 applications. They expect to have all of the apartments filled by the end of August.

Those interested should call The Ross Management Group at 303-817-4012.

