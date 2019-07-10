BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people packed a city council meeting to support the city manager. Despite that, the mayor and council members put Manager Philip Rodriguez on administrative leave.
Details about why were not released, however supporters of Rodriguez say he is being pushed out for revealing the city has a $70 million slush fund generated from overcharging water customers.
The mayor says social media reports about his leave are wrong.
“The basis of my decision stems with a personnel issue, as I stated the meeting with or my statement with. It’s personnel in nature, and I’m not going to make remarks about personnel issues,” said Mayor Ken Kreutzer.
The council will vote on firing Rodriguez later this month. Now, there’s a petition to recall the mayor.