BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people packed a city council meeting to support the city manager. Despite that, the mayor and council members put Manager Philip Rodriguez on administrative leave.

(credit: Brighton)

Details about why were not released, however supporters of Rodriguez say he is being pushed out for revealing the city has a $70 million slush fund generated from overcharging water customers.

The mayor says social media reports about his leave are wrong.

“The basis of my decision stems with a personnel issue, as I stated the meeting with or my statement with. It’s personnel in nature, and I’m not going to make remarks about personnel issues,” said Mayor Ken Kreutzer.

Philip Rodriguez (credit: Brighton)

The council will vote on firing Rodriguez later this month. Now, there’s a petition to recall the mayor.

