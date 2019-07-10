  • CBS4On Air

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Smoking is no longer allowed in downtown Longmont. The Longmont City Council passed the ordinance on Tuesday night on a 4 to 2 vote.

(credit: Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Starting on July 22 people will no longer be allowed to smoke or vape on any sidewalk, road or pedestrian crossings on Main Street between First Avenue and Longs Peak Avenue.

Anyone caught smoking in the no smoking zone could face a fine of as much as $500.

With the move, Longmont becomes one of about 15 cities in Colorado to adopt the new law.

