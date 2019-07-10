  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Cell Towers, Lone Tree News

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – City officials in Lone Tree are making sure people stay connected but don’t have eyesores. New cell towers are going up around the city.

The new towers will look more like light posts, but will still allow people to stay on their wireless network. Crews are installing small cell wireless facilities in five parts of town. Small cell wireless facilities are part of a larger network that provides service to devices.

(credit: City of Lone Tree)

These towers provide low-powered signals to compliment the larger network.

The locations are:

10149 RidgeGate Parkway
9493 Ptarmigan Trail
10049 Crooked Stick Trail
10368 Park Meadows Boulevard
7720 Timberline Road

For answers to any questions, call Lone Tree Public Works at (303) 662-8112.

Ben Warwick

Comments

