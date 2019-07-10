(HOODLINE) – Interested in exploring the freshest businesses to open in Denver? From a gay dance club and cocktail bar to an ice cream shop, read on for the newest spots to open their doors near you.
Voodoo Doughnut
Voodoo Doughnut is a spot to score doughnuts and more, that recently opened at 98 S. Broadway.
Now on its second Denver location, this Portland-based doughnut emporium is famous for its cash-only, 24-hour service and unique selection of doughnuts.
Denver Sweet
Stroll past 776 Lincoln St. in Capitol Hill and you’ll find Denver Sweet, a new dance club and cocktail bar serving the LGBTQ community.
As stated on its Facebook page, Denver Sweet offers drink specials, themed music video nights, dancing, live DJs and a rooftop bar in a convenient location.
Besties Ice Cream
Head over to 1559 S. Broadway, Suite 101, in Southwest Denver and you’ll find Besties Ice Cream, a place to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more.
This new ice cream shop features an expansive menu of fresh-turned ice creams, toppings and palate-cleansing sparkling waters. Ice cream flavors to try include cinnamon graham cracker, cherry marshmallow pecan and spicy ginger.
Article provided by Hoodline.